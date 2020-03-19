State agency helping North Dakotan's with phone or internet costs

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) wants to make sure North Dakotans who need financial assistance with phone or internet service are aware of the Lifeline Program. Lifeline is a program that lowers the monthly cost of phone or internet service for those who qualify.

The program is available to qualifying new and current customers with income below a certain threshold, or those who qualify for certain government assistance programs, including:

· Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

· Medicaid

· Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

· Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

· Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

· Tribal Programs (and live on federally-recognized Tribal lands)

“Especially now with more people homebound and needing connectivity, this program can make that connectivity affordable,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann, who holds the telecommunications portfolio. “Whether you’re connecting students to the school system, maintaining employment from home, or seeking needed entertainment, this program is here to help you.”

Lifeline can only be used for one service in a household and can be applied to either phone or internet. Detailed information about who qualifies and how to apply can be found by visiting www.lifelinesupport.org. You may also contact your local phone or internet provider for assistance.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety, and coal mine reclamation. For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or www.psc.nd.gov.