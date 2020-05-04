State Parks Announces Reopening of Campgrounds

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department announces the reopening of state park campgrounds. In alignment with the North Dakota Smart Restart Campaign, the department will be opening all campgrounds, except Little Missouri State Park, on May 9 for no-service camping. Starting May 21, all parks will be opened with limited service for this season.

"We look forward to welcoming back our customers for another great season for camping," states Interim Director, Ryan Gardner. "While we have had to modify our traditional operation to fit updated health guidelines and restrictions, we are pleased to be able to still offer customers access to our beautiful parks."

A number of changes customers will be experiencing this season include limited access to restrooms and comfort stations, no multi-unit camping, and limited access to concession and rental items. "The limiting of services will help us not only protect our visitors and staff but will also allow staff time to thoroughly clean high traffic areas" states Gardner.

The department has also moved the purchase of entrances fees and horse permits to online only to help limit close-range interactions where possible. They are also asking that camping reservations are made online or by calling the call center before visiting the park.

Special events, facility rentals, and shelter reservations have been canceled or postponed until further notice to comply with the CDC guidelines on group gatherings. For a full list of park changes and updates, visit https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/covid-update.

The department would also like to remind park visitors to follow the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting their properties.