State Fair Food Vendors Set Up Stands Throughout Minnesota And Wisconsin

When COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the Great Minnesota Get Together, food vendors cooked up a creative way to get the corn dogs and curds to their patrons.

“I think everybody is just looking for a little bit of fair help, and this is exactly what everybody needed."

The Pittroff family’s Big Slide and Food stand have been catering to fairgoers for 50 years. Now, they’re putting food in hands and smiles on faces outside the Roseville VFW.

“We know we have so many loyal customers we thought we’d come here and sell cheese on a stick and lemonade,” said Stacy Pittroff-Barona, a Cheese on a Stick vendor.

They’re not alone. Dozens of food vendors can be found in parking lots across the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“I wanted to come and show support and get my cheese on a stick,” said Cheryl Foster, a long-time fairgoer.

For some booths, the line is longer than it is normally at the fair.

But it will not even come close to replace the business that’s being lost.

“I’m gonna miss the State Fair but I understand, it’s the way it’s gotta be,” said Rosemarie Flannigan, a customer at Donut Family.

There is a Minnesota State Fair food locator page on Facebook. To find it, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/245420266734458/