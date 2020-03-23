State Dems endorse Lenz for governor in virtual convention

The North Dakota Democratic Party endorsed Shelley Lenz for governor and four other candidates for statewide office Saturday after holding its convention online because of the coronavirus.

Lenz is a veterinarian who owns practices in Killdeer and Dickinson.

Convention participants also voted to back Mark Haugen of Bismarck for treasurer; Patrick Hart of Bismarck for auditor; Casey Buchmann of Washburn for public service commissioner; and Travisia Martin for insurance commissioner.

In addition to the statewide officers, the group endorsed Zach Raknerud of Minot to run for U.S. House of Representatives.