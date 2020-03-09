St. Paul Police: Mother throws child off apartment balcony

A 33-year-old mother is in police custody after authorities believe she threw her child off an apartment balcony.

St. Paul Police say they were called to an apartment for reports of an attempted suicide Monday morning. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy on the ground with multiple broken bones.

The child was rushed to a hospital and is seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

The mother is now in police custody and being questioned.

No other information is being released at this time.