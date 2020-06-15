St. Cloud officer shot during arrest

A police officer is recovering from their injuries after being shot during an arrest.

Police say it happened on Monday, June 15 just after midnight in the city.

Officers were trying to stop and arrest an 18-year-old man from St. Cloud, when the suspect ran off. Eventually officers found the man and he resisted arrest.

During the fight, the man took out a handgun and fired it, hitting an officer in the hand.

None of the officers fired back and they were able to arrest the suspect.

The officer was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound but is expected to be ok.

During the arrest, the suspect was cut and then taken to the hospital. He's also expected to be ok.

No other information is available at this time.