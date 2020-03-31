Spring thaw leads to water on some North Dakota highways

The spring melt is leading to water running over some North Dakota highways.

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say US 83, about nine miles south of Strasburg, has water encroaching the road. Flaggers are in place with reduced speeds.

ND 14, about twelve miles north of Wing, also has water encroaching on the road. Traffic control is in place with reduced speeds.

ND 46, approximately five miles west of Gackle, has water on the road. Traffic will need to stop and take turns. Speeds are also reduced in that area.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through water.

And, remember the road may become icy with dropping temperatures.

ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, has water on the road. Traffic is still allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is also reminding drivers that as spring thawing occurs there will be fluctuating water levels that can affect travel on highways across the state.