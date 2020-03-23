Spring Clean Up Week postponed in Grand Forks

Due to the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, the City of Grand Forks has postponed Spring Clean Up week for 2020.

Spring Clean-Up week was originally scheduled for May 4 - 8

“We are committed to the ongoing safety and health of our community and to ensuring continuity of operations for core city functions,” said Mayor Michael R. Brown. “As such, we are prioritizing our resources and making decisions to best meet our community’s primary needs.”

The Electronic Recycling event scheduled for May 2, 2020, is also postponed.

The future dates for both Spring Clean-Up Week and Electronic Recycling will be determined at a later date.

