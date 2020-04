Bring life into your home with Baker Garden & Gift's curbside pick up! Choose from over 100 different house plants, a variety of different herbs to create a herb garden, or different succulent activities.

Pots and soil can also be purchased online and picked up curbside.

Baker Garden & Gift is more than just plants. They have puzzles and different game options to keep the entire family entertained during this time.

To order online, visit click here.