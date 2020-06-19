Spirit Lake Couple charged in death of foster children

Federal prosecutors have filed first-degree felony murder charges against Erich Longie Jr., 42, and Tammy Longie, 45, for the death of their five-year-old foster child Raven Thompson.

It happened in Tokio on the Spirit Lake Reservation. Federal law enforcement showed up on May 6, when Tammy says she found Raven’s body.

The pair also face child abuse and neglect charges for the way they treated Raven and her 7-year-old brother.

A preliminary autopsy report showed Raven suffered injuries consistent with assault. She had injuries on her head, neck, chest and other extremities.

Court documents show Spirit Lake Social Services placed the children in the couple’s care