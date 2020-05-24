Special celebration for Oak Grove Lutheran School seniors

A worldwide pandemic wasn't going to stop the Class of 2020 at Oak Grove Lutheran School.

So some cloudy skies and a little bit of rain was like nothing as the group celebrated the end of their high school careers.

Kara Berg, one of the class's valedictorians, is one of 46 that was able to accept their diploma in front of their families.

“I’m so glad that if any class had to go through this, it was us because we were able to conquer the battle,” Kara said.

Kara says she is thankful for the socially-distanced graduation, knowing that schools are having to find other ways to celebrate.

“I know we are one of the only schools in around this area that gets to celebrate this way so I’m really happy that our administration was able to bring us together like this in a safe way but still have some normalcy to it,” Kara said.

To have her family be able to experience graduation with her makes it all the more special.

The Berg family has a long history with the school.

“Both of our sons graduated from here, we both graduated from here, my dad taught here for 30 years, my brothers went here, I have a sister in law that went here,” said Brian Berg, Kara’s father.

The Bergs say even with all the extra precautions, it’s all worth it.

“Very emotional having it be our last one, but she has just had phenomenal experiences here,” said Maria Berg, Kara’s mother. “She was part of the state volleyball tournament team that went to state this year and took third, the first time in Oak Grove history so it’s just been a great year despite the challenges of the spring.”

It’s a day to be remembered by the Bergs and the entire class of 2020.

School administration says they are thankful they were able to make the graduation happen by limiting their numbers, spacing out families, wearing masks, taking everyone’s temperatures, and avoiding any direct contact with others.

