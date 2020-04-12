Southbound access to the I-29 Alexander Henry rest area closed​

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the southbound access to the Alexander Henry rest area on I-29, 7 miles south of Dayton (milepoint 179), at 5:00 p.m. due to water over the ramp. The rest area and northbound access remain open.​

​

The following roadways are closed due to flooding:​

​

• I-29 from the Manvel Exit (152) to the Grafton Exit (176)​, detour in place

• ND 5, from I-29 to the Red River (Exit 203 near Joilette)​

• I-29 Exit 164 (southbound on-ramp), approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks.​

• I-29 Exit 164 (northbound off-ramp), approximately 20 miles north of Grand Forks.​

• ND 54, from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN. ​

• Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks. ​

• Point Bridge in Grand Forks. ​

​

​

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters: ​

​

• ND 36, two miles east of Robinson, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.​

• ND 34, three miles east of ND 30, south of Gackle, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.​

• US 83, nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.​

• ND 14, twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.​

• ND 46, five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water. ​

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.​

​

​

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.​

​

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.​

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton)​

​

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water. ​

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Map on NDDOT’s Road App or website: www.dot.nd.gov