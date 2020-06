Cass County Electric Cooperative reported nearly 550 members are out of power just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

CCEC says people in the South University area around Fargo Davies down to 100th Ave S are experiencing a power outage.

The cause is unknown at this time but crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

Updates will be issued as more information is received.