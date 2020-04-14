SD Gov. says no stay-at-home order, state to test anti-malaria drug

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Gov. Kristi Noem continues to resist calls for a stay-at-home order amid an outbreak in Sioux Falls.
But she says South Dakota will run a comprehensive trial for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to potentially treat and prevent COVID-19.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has requested the governor to issue a stay-at-home order for the city.
Noem says she is evaluating the request, but says people are voluntarily following precautions.
The Republican governor says the trial is a way to “go on offense” against the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has championed the drug, while some doctors say it may have severe side effects.