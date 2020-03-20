South Dakota reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in one county

South Dakota officials report three more positive cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 94 high-priority tests at the state health lab.

Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota has obtained more supplies to run tests for COVID-19.

The state lab will be prioritizing tests for people deemed to be at high risk of the coronavirus.

All three people who tested positive live in Beadle County. Health officials will be looking for signs of community spread there.

South Dakota has had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one person who died.

Noem says she expects more positive cases.