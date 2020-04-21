South Dakota racetrack plans car races amid pandemic

The owners of a South Dakota racetrack plan to hold car races Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Jefferson International Speedway tweeted that all 700 tickets to the open-wheel racing event are sold out.

The track plans to limit spectators as well as limiting entries. KELO-AM reports no more than 10 people will be allowed in a team’s pit area.

Organizers advise people who may be susceptible to COVID-19 to stay home.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said at her daily briefing Monday that she did not know about the planned races and would check into it.