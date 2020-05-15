South Dakota plans mass testing in elder care facilities

South Dakota health officials are planning to test everyone in nursing homes and assisted living facilities over the next month.

The Department of Health will be working with facilities that care for the elderly to test over 26,000 people in the coming weeks.

Nursing homes have been most susceptible to deaths from COVID-19.

The state has acquired more supplies needed for tests, allowing them to hold mass testing events.

Health officials also plan to conduct random testing among vulnerable people to try to catch infections before they spread.

Health officials are also planning a mass testing event next week with one Native American tribe.