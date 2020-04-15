South Dakota nears 1,000 COVID cases; no stay-at-home order

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow in South Dakota, with 121 new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 988.

The vast majority of the cases - a total of 768 - are in Minnehaha County. That's where the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant is located.

The plant is the site of one of the largest known clusters or COVID-19 cases in the country.

Gov. Kristi Noem said 70% of Minnehaha County's cases stem from the plant: 438 Smithfield Foods employees and 107 people in contact with plant employees have tested positive.

