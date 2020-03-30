South Dakota Sen. John Thune tests negative for COVID-19

Sen. John Thune has tested negative for COVID-19. The 59-year-old Republican returned to his home state of South Dakota this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

His spokesman Ryan Wrasse said Thune's doctor recommended he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

Wrasse said the fact that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has COVID-19 factored into the doctor's decision to request a test for Thune.

Paul kept working in the Senate for six days after getting tested, saying he had no symptoms.

South Dakota's other senator, Republican Mike Rounds, is self-isolating at his family farm following the vote on a $2.2 trillion fiscal package.

