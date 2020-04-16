South Dakota COVID cases top 1,100; meat plant worker dies

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in South Dakota has surpassed 1,100.

Health officials said Wednesday that 180 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the statewide total to 1,168 cases.

The Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Sioux Falls continues to be a hot spot and accounts for more than half of the state's total.

As of Wednesday, 644 people who work at the plant or are connected to workers had been infected. One worker at the plant has died.