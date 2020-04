Officials from Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will be closing the Sorlie Bridge on Demers Ave. at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, due to rising floodwaters. The closure of Demers Ave. is moved up due to the incoming snow and the rapid rise of the river.

The closures at the Sorlie Bridge need to be installed from the west side of the floodwalls causing crews to close the bridge prior to water impacting the road.