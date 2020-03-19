Some facilities closed as a COVID-19 precaution

The state of North Dakota is committed to safety, and in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, some facilities have temporarily closed as a precaution to prevent spreading the virus. This is an ever-changing situation, so we recommend that if you plan to visit a facility please call ahead, make an appointment or visit their website before traveling to check on hours, operation changes or event cancellations. Below are some of the current closures:

North Dakota Department of Transportation:

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) seeks to combat the spread of the virus by temporarily closing buildings at rest areas across the state effective March 20 until further notice. Parking lot areas will remain open for use by the public. It has been indicated that transmission of the COVID-19 virus could infect people in “high touch” areas such as those found at public facilities like rest areas. The NDDOT does not have cleaning personnel continuously posted at rest areas. The NDDOT is also experiencing an increase in the theft of supplies and vandalism of state rest area facilities. The NDDOT has 21 Rest Areas and many of them are located within a short distance of a town or city. For more information about NDDOT services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

State Historical Society:

All-State Historical Society museums and historic sites are CLOSED until further notice, including the ND Heritage Center & State Museum. The staff remains available by calls and email. All public programs and events at the ND Heritage Center & State Museum are canceled through May 3. If you are social distancing at home, you are invited to enjoy history through online resources. For more information go to www.history.nd.gov or call 701-328-2666.

North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department:

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation are closing all state parks and recreation buildings to the public effective Thursday, March 19. However, day-use facilities at the state parks, including trails and boat ramps will remain open to the public as of this time, and recreation and natural areas continue to remain open for day use.