Some ND businesses open up Friday after being closed for weeks

Gov. Doug Burgum is calling on the public to do its part as businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus threat.

Friday marks the beginning of what's dubbed “Smart Restart." Burgum says for customers, that means being respectful of the constraints businesses are operating under and doing things like wearing masks.

He said the state is in good position to begin reopening businesses because it doesn't have a lot of cases, it has added testing capacity and it's in good shape on hospital space.