Some MN officials urging lake-goers to stay home

Warm weather is slowly creeping it’s way into the Valley which has many itching to get out of the house and out to the lake.

However, Ottertail County officials say 'not so fast.'

“While we understand it’s well-intended that it’d be nice to come and quarantine here, we just don’t have the capacity. We know there’s community spread of COVID-19, and we know some people are asymptomatic. What’s well-intended might not be for the greater good,” Jody Lien, Ottertail County Public Health Director said.

Although Ottertail only has three COVID-19 cases right now, Lein says they get around 50,000 seasonal residents and visitors every summer.

“And so the concern is really overrunning our healthcare systems that aren’t equipped. Should we continue to have community spread and increased COVID in our communities, we will not be able to care for them,” Lien said.

However, just across the county line, Becker county officials say coming out to your cabin is fine with them as long as you social distance and wash your hands.

“Each city and county is unique. The way we’re taking our approach to this is as long as you comply with the governor’s guidelines and rules, you’re encouraged to use your facilities and we want you to do that. But again, when you do that, please, please follow the rules,” Becker County Administrator Mike Brethorst said.

Brethorst says Becker county grows by about 30,000 people every summer. He added while the county understands the concerns of community spread, being proactive with COVID-19 precautions will be more effective in saving lake-goers’ summer.

While Ottertail County doesn’t quite agree, they say it's just as sad for them.

“We’re not going to put in practices for a minute or and hour longer than we believe necessary by a healthcare standpoint,” Nick Leonard, Ottertail County Deputy Administrator said.

The Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office says they will monitor your seasonal property for you until COVID-19 is finally over. To fill out that form: https://ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19/sheriff-request-check-my-cabin/