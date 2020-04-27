Some Fargo businesses say they aren't ready to open their lobbies, other's can't wait

Governor Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Monday afternoon that the state’s stay-at-home order will expire this Friday allowing businesses to reopen.

Not all businesses in the Fargo-area said they’re ready for customers to come back inside, while others said they’ll take the necessary safety precautions.

Henry Tang operates Pho Delicious in downtown Fargo. Tang said business is only at about 10 percent of where it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our menu is like...hot soup based. Taking it home is not the same experience as sitting down,” Tang said.

Tang said when he finally opens his lobby, he’ll separate seating arrangements to give people six feet.

“Well, our plan is to sit customers at alternate tables to make sure they're not close together,” Tang said.

Yet, Tang said he wishes things would get back to normal. He’s applied for federal help and hasn’t received any of it yet. The same goes for Mandy Morton.

Morton and her husband own and operate GP’s Greek Kitchen located along 32nd Ave S.

Morton said they’re still waiting for federal help.

“Yes, the phones are ringing to place orders, but it's not enough and it's not the business we had before coronavirus,” Morton said. “This is definitely hitting hard for us.”

Morton said they’re relying on federal guidance before reopening the lobby.

“We cannot see a spike, up and down, up and down. There needs to be that drastic 14 day decline,” Morton said regarding the positive cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.

In an email, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney’s Office stated he’s following the governor’s guidance on the matter of reopening businesses.

A few of the people we spoke to say that when bars and restaurants reopen, they will take the necessary precautions and follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“When you're stuck inside it's really hard to deal with,” Austin Duttenahefer said.

His friend Gabe Sandbig added, “I also feel like the government is doing everything in their power to at least try and help get us a start towards working against the coronavirus.”

Both said they’re priority when they go out is to protect themselves from getting COVID-19.

Other restaurants, including Luna Fargo, told us they have no intention of opening up to full service by April 30 and will instead rely on take out and delivery.