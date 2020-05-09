Solidcore opens in North Dakota, first studios to welcome back clients across country

The Solidcore parking lot filled with cars as people returned for the first day back open since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just feels good, feels good to work out again,” said Solidcore member Caitin Sorensen. “Keeping that distance I know will be important, but hopefully everything will be clean, but I’m expecting that.”

Fargo’s Studio Manager Mandy Sather says they have been working to return since the beginning of May when North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum made the announcement businesses could choose to reopen.

May 9th marked opening day for studios across North Dakota. This is the first reopening for the entire, nationwide company.

“It’s obviously kind of nerve-wracking for several reasons,” Sather said. “Just because it’s nervous being behind a mic for the first time in a while and just getting used to it again, but also nerve-wracking in just the sense the environment that we are in.”

Sather says a lot of things have changed to bring everyone back.

Clients are being asked to wash their hands before entering the studio and are given a disinfectant wipe to clean their area before they begin.

“We don’t walk around the room like we used to, we do not touch people, we don’t high-five, we give lots of wipes,” Sather said. “I’m wearing gloves, we change them every class, we wash our hands, we are wearing masks so its a different world but we are doing it the best we can.”

These new rules are in place to make sure everyone falls in line with North Dakota regulations and stays safe.

