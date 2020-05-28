Solemn procession held for fallen Grand Forks Police Officer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) A solemn procession honored the life of a Grand Forks Police officer who was killed and a Grand Forks County deputy who was wounded in a shootout in Grand Forks on Wednesday.
In a video posted by the University of North Dakota Police Department, you can see a long line of law enforcement and emergency responders lined up.
UND Police also posted this message:
"Tonight we mourn the death of @GrandForksPD Officer.
Please continue to offer your thoughts & prayers for both the Grand Forks Police Officer, families involved, & the @gftopcops Deputy who was wounded during today’s incident.
#GrandForksStrong"