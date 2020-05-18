Software snag: Minnesota GOP postpones virtual convention

The Minnesota Republican Party postponed its virtual state convention because of issues with the voting software.

Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan blamed the technical difficulties on “potentially malicious interference” with the servers and cited “an unprecedented spike in volume” that was not consistent with normal use.

Carnahan said it’s the same software the party has used for at least a dozen conventions and there have been no problems before Saturday's meeting.

She said they will be working with their vendor and law enforcement to determine what caused the disruption. Carnahan said the convention would be rescheduled “in the near future.”