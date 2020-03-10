Smash Mouth coming to Shooting Star Casino

Pop rock band, Smash Mouth, is coming to the Shooting Star Casino.

The show is scheduled for Friday, April 10th at 8 p.m. in Mahnomen.

Tickets are available at three levels, including $18 for general admission, $28 for Select and $38 for Star.

2019 marked the 20-year anniversary of Smash Mouth’s Quadruple Platinum, classic album “Astro Lounge,” which includes one of their most notable songs, “All Star.” Other big hits include “Then the Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough of you Baby.” Part of the 20th anniversary included a release of a special remix of “All Star” and a new album.

Smash Mouth formed in San Jose, California, in late 1994. In 1997, “Walking on the Sun” was the group’s first single to become a number one modern rock hit, pushing their first album “Fush Yu Mang,” to the Top 40.

The group contributed numerous tracks to a variety of motion pictures, including a cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” for the 2001 hit movie “Shrek” and Sherman Brothers’ “I Wanna Be Like You” for the movie “The Jungle Book 2.”

