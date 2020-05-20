Small deck fire prompts reminder from Fargo Fire Department

The Fargo Fire Department is asking smokers to take better care of putting out smoking materials after a small deck fire in south Fargo late Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to 4961 44th Avenue South in Fargo around 11:45 p.m. after someone spotted a fire on a nearby apartment building's deck.

The fire was small, and its flames were mostly put out when crews arrived, said Bruce Anderson with the department. The fire didn't get inside the building but did burn a couple of deck boards.

Anderson said it serves as a reminder to make sure to put cigarettes and other smoking materials completely out in a metal container.

No one was injured.