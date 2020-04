It's going to be another busy day for emergency responders in the region after a blast of winter weather.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says authorities are busy responding to crashes, jack-knifed semis and slide-offs up and down the Red River Valley.

As of 9:30 Friday morning, a travel alert was still in effect for northeastern ND.

Again, slow down, minimize distractions, give yourself plenty of space and don't use your cruise control.