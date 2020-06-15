Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reports six new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,304.

Of those who died, 1,034 lived in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

The state is also reporting 230 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 2,780.

353 people are in the hospital with the virus, 186 of them are in the ICU.

26,609 people have recovered from the illness.

