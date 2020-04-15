Six arrested in large drug bust in Rolette County

Six people were taken into custody near Rolla Tuesday morning after a search warrant turned up weapons and illegal drugs.

According to a post on the Rolette County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, investigators searched two occupied residences along with several sheds.

There they found prescription drugs, firearms, and narcotic distribution materials.

The six people arrested will face class-C felony charges, some along with lesser charges.

Seven total law enforcement agencies helped conduct the search.

Formal charges will likely be filed in district court Wednesday.