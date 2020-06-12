Six adults injured in crash near Bemidji

The Beltrami County Sheriff's office found six injured people after a two-car crash west of Bemidji.

According to the release, the crash occurred near an intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 89 in Eckles Township, MN.

Officials learned that 21-year-old Brooklyn Janson of Bemidji crossed a median and collided with a car being driven by 32-year-old Dayton Carlson, also of Bemidji.

Everyone involved in the crash sustained injuries, including the five passengers in Carlson's vehicle, 31-year-old Alice Johnson, 20-year-old Albert Johnson, 33-year-old Guy Johnson, and 74-year-old Oliver R. Johnson.

The release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's office says that both drivers showed signs of impairment.

The crash is currently under investigation.