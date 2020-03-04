Show off your 'peepsonality' by rocking new Crocs adorned with Peeps this Easter

Easter is right around the corner, and we've got a pretty sweet new product that will help you show off your "peepsonality."

Yup, that's right, you can now buy neon-colored Crocs adorned with 3D chick-shaped charms. The shoes hopped onto shelves in blue, pink or yellow for adults and yellow for children.

"This is the first time Crocs is partnering with a candy brand, and what better way to keep our fans on their toes than by pairing our iconic clog with an iconic Easter candy brand for a one-of-a-kind collaboration?" said Terence Reilly, Crocs Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to be chillin' with our Peeps this season in a bright and colorful clog that's sure to be our sweetest creation yet."

2D charms are also available for individual purchase.

The shoes are available in retail stores nationwide as well as online.