Shopping Angels free delivery for high-risk people

For those who are considered high risk, physically going to the store to buy necessities is a chance they may not want to take. Options include grocery deliveries but these services come with a price tag and you may have to wait days before there’s an opening to get your delivery.

A new delivery service created by a college student is changing all that. Shopping Angels connects volunteers with those who need their help.

“We really want to ease the fear of uncertainty that's surrounding this entire pandemic," said Angela Faith, North Dakota Shopping Angels Coordinator.

The free delivery service is available to the elderly, parents with infants, and other high-risk individuals. According to Shopping Angels, there are no extra fees, no extra costs. They just want to help those in need.

“The main goal of Shopping Angels is to keep everyone healthy but also be able to do basic necessities, like be able to get their groceries,” Faith said.

Shopping Angels say another goal of the service is to build a relationship that they’re hoping will outlast the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clients are able to form this bond with their volunteers and if both parties are willing, they can continue to keep in contact even after this pandemic," said Faith. "To help each other out.”

Shopping Angels are in all 50 states and in North Dakota, they are asking for those who want to volunteer to reach out and start shopping for those who need the help.

Shopping Angels say they ask their volunteers to go through a process to ensure they haven’t had any known exposure to the virus.

If you want to volunteer or would like to sign up for the service, click here.