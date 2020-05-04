Shooting, house fire near Bemidji, MN

Police in northern Minnesota are sorting out details of a shooting and a dead body found in a burned-out house. It's playing out about 10 miles west of Bemidji.

Police got a call just after midnight Sunday, from a man reporting gunshot wounds and a house fire.

Beltrami County deputies found the house in flames, and a man in a nearby out-building who'd been shot several times. He was rushed to the Bemidji hospital, but his condition and name are not being released.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found a body in the rubble of the house. A medical examiner is trying to make an identification of the person.

