Officials investigating police car vs. motorcycle accident

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is beginning an investigation into an accident involving a motorcycle and a West Fargo Police car.

It happened at the intersection of 12 1/2 Ave E and 6th St E.

A deputy sheriff with the Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us no one was hurt in the accident.

The person riding the motorcycle declined medical attention.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office will speak with state troopers, who could take over the investigation.

