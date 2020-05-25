Sheriff: Unborn North Dakota baby dead after accidental shooting

An unborn baby is dead after what investigators are describing as an accidental shooting in Steele County, North Dakota.

According to the Steele County Sheriff, emergency responders were dispatched to a home in rural Portland at around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The call was for a pregnant 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

In a statement, Sheriff Wayne Beckman said the woman was taken by helicopter to a Fargo hospital where the baby later died from injuries suffered during the incident.

The mom is recovering from her injuries, according to the sheriff.

Investigators are treating the shooting as an "accidental discharge."

The Steele County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident.