Sheriff: Man in his 50s dies in Walsh County grain bin accident

A man has died in a grain bin accident in Walsh County after a wall of canola fell on top of him, according to the Walsh County Sheriff.

First responders were dispatched to a call of a trapped man on Monday at 2:57 p.m.

Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens said the incident happened 5 miles south of Adams along County Road 16.

The victim was in his 50s and pronounced dead at First Care Health Center in Park River, according to the sheriff.

Four different fire departments reportedly responded to the scene to extricate the man.

Sheriff Jurgens said the victim's name would possibly be released on Wednesday pending family notification.