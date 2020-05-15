Shelter evacuated due to one or more cases of COVID-19

The YWCA shelter along South University Drive in Fargo was evacuated this evening because of COVID-19.

City buses were seen pulling up to the building throughout the evening.

We learned from a North Dakota Department of Human Services spokesperson that one or more people at the shelter have contracted COVID-19.

People on-scene told our crew that there may be several cases.

We were told those inside were taken to a safe, undisclosed location, and will be tested for coronavirus, as a precaution. Once the facility is evacuated it will be cleaned.

We were told that a written statement would be sent to us. We are still waiting on that information.

