Shearer's Foods Plant in Perham confirms positive COVID-19 case

Shearer's Foods in Perham, Minnesota has confirmed with Valley News Live a team member at the manufacturing plant has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the company says the team member did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk and the facility will remain open.

The company said they have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment, "based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19."

The person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and the company said they have taken all necessary steps to identify individuals who worked closely with them.

