Shanley track coach gets creative during pandemic

Coach Chris Foerster’s track team was already three weeks into the season and prepping for their first meet when COVID-19 started hitting the metro.

“We left practice that Friday and we thought, ‘Maybe.’ And then that afternoon we found out there would be no more meets,” Foerster said.

A track coach at Shanley for over 13 years now, Foerster says he’s been in a funk the last few weeks as the track season is something he looks forward to all year.

“The thing I miss the most is the everyday, day to day contact with kids. We laugh together, we set goals together, we bark at each other a little, but we’re headed in the right direction and it’s a lot of fun. To miss out on that has been tough,” he said.

But lucky for him, he’s got a small track team of his own at home!

“This is Cole, Elsa and Miles. Also known as the Foerster Home School Track and Field team!" Foerster said in a video he made with his kids.

Foerster says the video was for a 'good news' story for Sullivan Middle School students, but says he also sent it along to his track athletes in hopes of lifting spirits in such a dark time.

He says as tough as this spring has been, he’s excited to see how it shapes next year's track season.

“I think we’ll just cherish every practice, every day, every chance to work a little more when we get to that opportunity next year,” Foerster said.

Foerster's full video is attached to this story.