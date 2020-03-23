Sewing masks during Coronavirus shortage

"This is basically my set up, and all my messiness."

The signal was sent, and Katie Lewis responded.

She was worried about the shortages of personal protection equipment that she was hearing about. After reading the article from Blue Cross and Blue Shield Minnesota, she knew she had to step up.

"This is my way that I can help out at this time and keep myself busy while I'm quarantined," said Katie Lewis.

With nearly 5 years of sewing experience and her stash of fabric, she set out to see who in her community would benefit from the masks.

"I had a friend of mine who's a pharmacist, she mentioned she would love to get some," said Lewis. "I actually had a few other people who just have to go to work who are administrators and that sort of thing that would want some too."

Now, she's sowing mask for anyone who needs them and she's not alone.

"We have a huge group of people all over town that are interested in making and giving if we know where to give them," said Lewis.

Lewis says she hopes that by supplying people with her masks, it will allow the real medical masks to get to health professionals who really need them, while her more colorful masks can help lighten up the critical situation.

"I'm making floral fabric ones....with kittens on it..." said Lewis.

"We can all do something and play our part in this whole crazy time," she adds. "Whether that's just staying home or that is doing something like this. Bring whatever you have to the table because I think everybody needs it right now."

If you are in need of masks, or want to find out how you can help, click here.