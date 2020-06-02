Several fire crews respond to overnight garage fire in GF

A detached garage in Grand Forks is a total loss after an overnight fire.

Grand Forks Firefighters were called to 1508 11th Ave. S. on Tuesday morning around 3.

Fire crews say the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

No one was inside the detached garage at the time of the fire.

There were also no vehicles inside the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fire Department responded with five engines, one ladder truck and one command vehicle with a total twenty personnel.