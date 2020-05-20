Several cases of COVID-19 reported within Moorhead Fire Department

The City of Moorhead confirms that there have been cases of COVID-19 diagnosed within the Fire Department in the past week.

City officials would not confirm a specific number, however several sources tell Valley News Live around 60 percent of the north Moorhead department has tested positive.

In a release, Moorhead City officials say prudent protocols are in place so that members of the public are not exposed to COVID-19.

Officials say fire staff teams were separated at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to reduce the chance that front line emergency workers would spread the infection to other teams and only one station is affected.

We have tried reaching out to the Moorhead Fire Department for an interview or comment as, however they say at this time they say media inquiries must go through the City of Moorhead.

All city employees identified as close contacts in the city workplace with the COVID-19 positively tested employees have already been notified.

The city has and will continue taking measures to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 among its employees and the public by implementing proactive administrative and engineering controls, and maintaining safe and healthy operations and work environment consistent with guidance from state and federal officials and agencies.