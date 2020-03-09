Several COVID-19 cases under watch by NDDOH

As of Mon. March 9, no cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in North Dakota, according to health officials. That's after four individuals tested negative for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

But according to the department's online coronavirus reporting website, at least seven asymptomatic individuals are under monitoring for COVD-19 symptoms, and there's one test still pending results.

“The process worked how it should,” said state lab director, Dr. Christie Massen. “Concerned individuals talked with their health care providers to evaluate symptoms and travel history and the health care providers reached out to disease control to request the test. We are coordinating delivery from health care facilities to the public health lab seven days a week to ensure quicker results.”

State health officials are urging residents to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by practicing every day preventative behaviors. That includes staying home if you're sick, avoiding contact with sick people, covering coughs and frequently washing hands with soap and warm water.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 might show symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Officials are asking residents that if they do need to go out into public, to keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact with people, and wash your hands often.

People with recent international or domestic travel to areas with COVID-19, cruises, or people hospitalized with severe respiratory disease should discuss COVID-19 testing with their health care provider.

Health officials say unless it is an emergency, people who think they may have COVID-19 need to call their health care provider before going to the clinic.

The CDC recommends adults over the age of 60 and individuals with multiple underlying conditions refrain from group activities. These individuals are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness.

For regularly updated information on COVID-19, including the number of people tested, head to our related links section.