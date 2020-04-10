Seven more COVID-19 deaths in MN

The state of Minnesota is reporting seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57.

New numbers on Friday, April 10 show a total of 1,336 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 94 from the previous day.

732 people are recovered and no longer need isolation.

The Department of Health says 143 people are currently in the hospital, with 64 of them in the ICU.

Clay County now has 29 reported cases. Wilkin and Beltrami counties each have five reported cases.

