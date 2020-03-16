Service cancellations within the West Fargo Police Department

Due to the safety of our officers and for the public amid COVID-19, the West Fargo Police Department won’t be offering fingerprinting or car seat checks to the general public until further notice. Fingerprinting for medical personnel will still be available on a case by case basis.

The West Fargo Police Department is working closely with the City of West Fargo departments to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and to devise plans for the response that is in the best interest of public safety while continuing to provide public services.

The West Fargo Police Department encourages residents to join fellow City of West Fargo departments in following the guidelines of Fargo Cass Public Health, North Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at this time.