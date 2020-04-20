SeniorNight - HCV

It's Senior Night for the Hillsboro/Central Valley Boys Basketball team.

Micah, Patrick, Carson, Oscar, Ezra, Landen and Joseph were this year's Burros seniors and they weren't just dreaming of a state tournament.

They were on their way.

The Burros had won the Region Two Championship and were hard at work preparing for a state title bout in Bismarck.

20-4 on the season and unbeaten in their last ten games.

The Burros were confident and hungry when their season was ripped away.

Still, a season these seven seniors will always remember.

